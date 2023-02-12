9
The recovery times of Zion Williamson at home New Orleans Pelicans lengthen further.
For the winger, who has been out since 2 January due to a problem with his hamstring, there is talk of a further week of waiting after the All Star Game.
Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson – sidelined since Jan. 2 with hamstring strain – re-aggravated the injury and is expected to miss additional weeks after All-Star break, David Griffin says.
