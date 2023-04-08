Bad news at home New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson is unlikely to play in the Western Play-In Tournament. The Pelicans announced Thursday that Williamson is continuing his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury, but did not set a date for his return.
Williamson has only appeared in 29 games this season. Overall, the former Duke first pick played in just 114 games in the first four seasons of his NBA career.
