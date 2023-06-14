New Orleans thinking about Ingram for pick #2?

The New Orleans Pelicans’ alleged interest in Scoot Henderson continues to hold court in the NBA, along with Brandon Miller in the running for the number 2 pick in the next Draft. According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, the franchise could offer the Charlotte Hornets – holders of the second first round pick – also All Star Brandon Ingram if it is sure to be able to sign the former G-League Ignite.

Henderson has had a “great workout” in recent days with Charlotte, but the two-way race remains with Brandon Miller of Alabama for the next pick after that of the San Antonio Spurs with Victor Wembanyama.