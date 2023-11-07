New Pairing Peng Cheng/Wang Lei Lead China’s Pairs Skating Event Revival

China’s pairs skating event starts again, with new combination Peng Cheng/Wang Lei taking the lead

China Youth Daily Client, Beijing, November 2 (China Youth Daily·China Youth Daily reporter Ci Xin) On the morning of November 2, the Chinese figure skating team held an open media class for the pairs skating event. Pairs skating is the traditional advantage of the Chinese figure skating team. At the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Shen Xue/Zhao Hongbo and Sui Wenjing/Han Cong won gold medals for the Chinese team in pairs skating respectively. After the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, with Sui Wenjing/Han Cong fading out, China‘s pairs skating project is facing a talent shortage.

More than half a year ago, the Chinese figure skating team paired up a new pairing of Peng Cheng/Wang Lei. Their abilities and experience are in a relatively prominent position among the current Chinese pairs skating pairs. At the Shanghai “Super Cup” competition held in early October, Peng Cheng/Wang Lei won the pairs skating championship.

The new season of ice and snow sports has begun. In a few days, Peng Cheng/Wang Lei will participate in the China Cup World Figure Skating Grand Prix in Chongqing. Looking at the Milan Winter Olympics, this pair has also been given high hopes and will shoulder the important task of achieving greater success in China‘s pairs skating event.

