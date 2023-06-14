New Paloma del Río program

The journalist and sports expert will host this RTVE Play program together with David Guerrero, a journalist specializing in LGTBI and gender in sports

Paloma del Río says goodbye to RTVE with the premiere of ‘I no longer want to hide’, his last job before his retirement after covering, for example, 16 Olympic Games, among other major sporting events. The corporation’s digital platform will premiere this coming Wednesday, June 21, this video podcast that delves into the LGBTI+ reality in sport in Spain and analyzes the current situation in an open and inclusive manner.

The journalist and sports expert will host this RTVE Play program together with David Guerrerojournalist specializing in LGTBI and gender in sport.

‘I don’t want to hide anymore’, which borrows the phrase of footballer Jakub Jankto in his statement to the press about his homosexuality, is directed by Cesar Vallejo y Angela Gallardo, and addresses the history of LGTBI+ athletes in Spain for the first time on public television.

An original RTVE Play production made up of three chapters 50 minutes that analyze soccer, Olympics and grassroots sports. Through personal stories, the program analyzes the evolution of sports culture in the fight against homophobia towards greater diversity and inclusion and offers different examples of improvement.

In the sports field, it has outstanding athletes, some with Olympic experience, who have left their mark in their disciplines. Among them are Marc Tur (athletics), Gema Hassen-Bey (Paralympic fencer), Damian Quintero (Olympic karateka), Xavier Raya (Olympic figure skater) Pau Ribes (artistic swimming), Sara Pelaez (professional basketball referee), Alba Palacios (soccer player), lola romero (director of Atlético de Madrid Femenino), Eneko Lambea (rhythmic gymnastics champion) and Judith Torralba (rhythmic gymnastics coach).

They also participate Victor Gutierrez (water polo player), nora gomez (ice hockey player), Martina People (activist of the Yellow Panthers of Barcelona), Ro MoranMore (Quaddball player and coach), Anthony Caro (project manager of the Cádiz CF Foundation), Amparo Ramada (president of the Peña Valencianista LGTBI), the soccer players Patricia Curbelo y Patricia Gonzalez Mota, and the sports journalist Raul Granado.