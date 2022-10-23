Prosecco Doc Imoco Conegliano opens the season in the best possible way by getting a clear 3-0 in the first home game. A special match for the Gialloblù who found their former teammates Giulia Gennari and Giorgia Frosini, returning from last year’s championship, and Bozana Butigan and Emma Cagnin on the other side of the net. For the first time, after some time, the subnetwork handshake between the teams and the final invasion on the pitch of fans eager for a photo or an autograph has been revised.

For his first outing at Palaverde, Santerelli relied on the sextet composed of Wolosz diagonally with Haak, Gennari paired with Plummer, in the center with the rookie Lubian and the veteran De Kruijf and De Gennaro. Micoli, supported by a large group of fans, fought against Butigan paired with Stufi, Da Silva and Gennari, May and Lanier, Cecchetto free. The panthers, dressed in pink, opened the partial with Gennari’s first point on the wall, followed closely by all the rookie panthers who showed off in front of the fans (5-1). Often, during the set, the players talked on the pitch to find the right rhythms. Subsequently the panthers pushed themselves, thanks to the plays of Wolosz who managed well between his forwards and some saves from De Gennaro up to +7 (9-2).

Prosecco Doc has always maintained a wide advantage, showing itself also with the walls of Gennari and Lubian (16-8). At the end an attack by Haak and Lubian first, followed by the ace of Plummer then, gave the acceleration to close the set (25-15). Bergamo from the beginning of the second set tried to get back into the game thanks to Lorrayna’s determination (1-2). Escape did not last long because shortly after Wolosz took the chair who with a wall and a lift behind offered De Kruijf the point of the newfound advantage (5-4).

The Lombard women were carried away by the rhythm imposed by the Prosecco Doc, which one exchange at a time, widened the gap (17-8). A good turn at bat by Lanier (19-17) brought Bergamo closer to the panthers so much that Santarelli, for the first time since the start of the match, was forced to call a timeout. Haak (22-20) took care of removing the chestnuts from the fire in a delicate moment, even if the girls from Micoli did not let up until the end. Cook, Squarcini and Gray made their debut in the set.

The third set saw the Panthers always confidently in the result. Wolosz, with all the forwards in good rhythm, was able to try out different combinations. Santarelli, at the end, also allowed himself the partial turnover in the field by letting both Squarcini and Gray (21-12) enter for a few more exchanges. At 23-16 there was also time for Furlan’s debut. A point from Haak ended the match. The panthers will be back on the field as early as Wednesday 26th at 20.30 against Busto Arsizio for the second day of the championship.