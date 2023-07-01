new partnership for the creation of limited edition caps – Sport Marketing News

AC Milan and international fashion brand New Era are pleased to announce a new partnership with the launch of an exclusive headwear collection that celebrates the history of the Rossoneri.

The collaboration represents the union of two iconic brands, which have shaped the worlds of sport and fashion for over a hundred years. The partnership consolidates New Era’s global leadership role in the headwear sector and reaffirms AC Milan’s continued growth in influence in the sports, fashion and entertainment sectors.

This first collection will include a range of hats in the unmistakable New Era style, available in the traditional AC Milan colours, red and black, and in various seasonal color shades specifically designed for lifestyle-conscious consumers. The AC Milan crest will be featured on the hats along with the iconic New Era logo. The collection will be available in the New Era and AC Milan online stores from 30 June 2023. Additional models will be launched during the season.

An exclusive limited edition of caps 123 59FIFTY, the flagship silhouette of New Era, will be launched on 5 July 2023 with the intention of celebrating the 123-year history of AC Milan. This cap will feature black cotton embroidery that will highlight the seven UEFA Champions League victories of the Rossoneri and the club’s motto ‘We The Many’.

To celebrate the launch of the new partnership, AC Milan and New Era will organize a special event on Wednesday 5th July at Slam Jam Milano, in the heart of the Brera district. The event will start at 19:00 and admission will be free. Fans will have the opportunity to buy caps from the new collection and customize them with special patches that will allow them to create a unique accessory.

Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer di AC Milancommented: “We are thrilled to begin this partnership with New Era, one of the most recognizable and most iconic brands in the lifestyle world. The deal solidifies our position as a modern and versatile football brand and helps us boost our presence off the pitch, further strengthening our ties with our fans around the world. We believe this partnership has enormous potential and we are thrilled to be able to offer our fans a new range of products that will carry our much-loved red and black colors to every corner of the planet.”

Paul Gils, Vice President EMEA of New Erahe added: “We are delighted to partner with AC Milan, one of the most successful and iconic clubs in the world. This new collection celebrates the spirit of the Club and we can’t wait to be able to share it with all AC Milan fans.”

