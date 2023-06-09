New player: The strange photo of Laimer’s signature at Bayern

FC Bayern announces the first signing of the season. Konrad Laimer comes from RB Leipzig. The Munich documented this on a photo, which has a strangeness. It doesn’t seem very up to date.

Bayern Munich has sealed its first summer transfer. Konrad Laimer is moving from cup winners RB Leipzig to the record champions. The Austrian international comes on a free transfer and has a contract with Bayern until 2027.

Dhe FC Bayern Munich has announced its first new signing for the next season and no longer surprises anyone. Midfielder Konrad Laimer comes as expected from RB Leipzig and has a contract with the German record champions until June 30, 2027. The 26-year-old was considered the player of choice by ex-coach Julian Nagelsmann, his transfer to Munich has been clear for several months have been.

This is now also documented by a photo that Bayern published on Friday via Twitter of the signing of the contract. It shows Laimer in a dark blue pullover and light blue collared shirt (temperature in Munich this Friday: 24 degrees, sunny) sitting in front of a red contract folder. In the background: a window – and a tree. Even amateur biologists noticed that the branches didn’t want to match spring and certainly not June. Not even in May. They were bald, it was gray outside. Not a hint of sunshine far and wide and above all no green on the tree. The suspicion was therefore obvious that Laimer had already signed a contract with FC Bayern much earlier.

In fact, that was the case, the BILD reports. The picture was taken a few months ago, apparently in January or February. A photo was also taken together with sports director Hasan Salihamidzic, but understandably Bayern did not release it. The man has since been released. Just like Nagelsmann, who was still in office at the time of signing.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

After all, at least the press release should be more recent. In it Laimer said: “FC Bayern always has the highest goals – just like me: I’m in the right place here. I only exist with 100 percent.” He made no secret of the fact that he wants to win titles with Bayern. “You train so hard and for so long that you end up with something shiny in your hands. I think I’m exactly right here for that.”

Laimer brings enormous will and fighting power to FC Bayern

“He comes to us as a new, old DFB Cup winner – and together we will hopefully celebrate many more big victories and titles here at Bayern,” said Bayern’s new CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen. About a week ago, Laimer won the DFB Cup with RB for the second time in a row. As in the weeks and months before, he played a key role in the 2-0 final win against Eintracht Frankfurt in Leipzig’s game, which was characterized by fast counter-pressing.

also read Aging healthy through fasting

Laimer was trained at the Red Bull Salzburg youth academy and also made his professional debut there in 2014. After three championships and three cup wins, he moved to the sister club in Leipzig in the summer of 2017. Now the 26-time Austrian national player wants to take the next step in his career. However, it should initially be exciting to see what role the Austrian international will play with Munich.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Nagelsmann had already worked with the strong midfielder in Leipzig. Now the old and new DFB Cup winners are coming to Munich on a free transfer – but Nagelsmann is no longer there after his leave of absence in March. How the current coach Thomas Tuchel plans with Laimer is open. Despite his strength in duels, the Austrian does not correspond to the profile of the classic six that Tuchel would like. Laimer brings enormous will and fighting power with him. He could also play as a right-back.

How does Tuchel plan with him? One thing is clear: In the midfield headquarters, the competition at Bayern is enormous. In addition to the newcomer, Joshua Kimmich (28), Leon Goretzka (28), Ryan Gravenberch (20), Marcel Sabitzer (29) and, depending on the system, Thomas Müller (33) and Jamal Musiala (20) are candidates for the two to three places in the starting eleven.

However, Sabitzer was already on loan. Gravenberch has spoken of a change several times and is extremely dissatisfied with his short deployment times. Both are probably sales or rental candidates. But: Bayern is also interested in Declan Rice (24/Marktwerkt 80 million euros) from the newly crowned Conference League winners West Ham United. The England international is Tuchel’s absolute dream professional and would also be one for central midfield. Means: As a newcomer, Laimer will probably have to take a back seat and fight for the starting XI – especially if Rice should come as well.