New schedule for the 2023/24 season: Handball Bundesliga in future also on Fridays and Mondays

Status: 07/14/2023 2:02 p.m

In the Handball Bundesliga, games will also be played on Fridays and Mondays in the future. This is evident from the game plan for the 2023/24 season, which the HBL has published.

As a rule, the game continues to be played from Thursday to Sunday, but there are also occasional games on Monday evenings. Friday night is new. From this season onwards, all games will be broadcast live by the new media partner “Dyn”. One game per game day can be viewed free of charge at “Bild”.

Start of the season on August 24th – Kiel away from Balingen-Weilstetten

The German champions THW Kiel will start their title defense mission on August 27th with an away game at newly promoted HBW Balingen-Weilstetten. Two days earlier, Champions League winner SC Magdeburg has to play at HSG Wetzlar.

The first two games of the season rise on August 24th. Then SG Flensburg-Handewitt welcomes HSV Hamburg, TSV Hannover-Burgdorf makes a guest appearance at HC Erlangen. The first day of the game ends on August 28th with SC DHfK Leipzig versus Füchse Berlin.

The 109th North Derby between Flensburg and Kiel is scheduled for September 7 (8:30 p.m.) on the fifth day of the game. On September 30th (7:00 p.m.) the THW has to play the top duel with the runner-up Magdeburg.

Supercup on August 23rd in Düsseldorf

The new season will officially open with the Supercup, played by champions THW Kiel and cup winners Rhein-Neckar Löwen on Wednesday, August 23 in Düsseldorf. The general schedule of the HBL also shows that the 57th Bundesliga season will end on June 2nd.