WEAPONS

Logiman Broni continues its purchasing campaign at a fast pace. In the last few hours, the Oltrepadana club has reached an agreement with center-winger Valentina Grassia, 24, 188 centimeters, from Blackiron-Rentpoint.it Carugate (4 points on average). A native of Brugherio, raised in the Geas Sesto San Giovanni nursery, with whom she played several national youth finals and made her senior debut in 2014, then remaining in the Rossoneri for another two years, before moving to Sanga Milano and then to Crema, where he also won an Italian Serie A2 cup. Broni will wear the number 15 jersey. “I am very happy because Broni is a club that I have always seen as an opponent – he explains – but in which it is a pleasure to play, in particular because it has super fans who always give the best in the field. although they are in the stands it seems they are right there next to you on the parquet. Then I want to go back to training intensely, to improve individually for the team. I already know some girls like Claudia Colli and Ilaria Bonvecchio, I will have to find out about my ward mates and the foreigner. However, this spurs me on, because we will be four long, so I will have to give my all to find important minutes and make a contribution to the group ». Grassia has clear ideas: «I am one who likes dirty play – she adds – I am one with few points in my hands, but I love to defend, build my deck to win the ball, try to assist for the best placed teammates. Now I am doing a multisport camp in Solbiate Olona, ​​I do half a day, then go home to study: I ​​am in the first year of a master’s degree in Food and Nutrition at the Statale of Milan. It’s not easy to reconcile everything, also because I like being with children, this year I trained in Agrate and I hope to find something in the Broni area, trying to fit everything together because studying is important ». She can’t wait to start: «I’ll be in Sicily from 8 to 19 August, so I’ll be back just before the meeting on 22 August. I can’t wait to start ». –

F.SCAB.