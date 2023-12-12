Patagonia lancia The Meaningless Pursuit of Snowa new films discovering the lives of skiers and snowboarders looking for their place in the snow.

Skiing in deep snow is a seemingly meaningless endeavor, yet many people around the world dedicate their lives to this activity. The Meaningless Pursuit of Snow tells the story of five individuals, all faithful to the culture of ski mountaineering and snowboarding, with a passion that overcomes any language barrier and bridges any generation gap.

New ski mountaineering routes, the Patagonia film

The Meaningless Pursuit of Snow tells the story of a cast of distant characters, but all united by a ski mountaineering culture so profound as to bridge every linguistic and generational gap. All the characters are searching for the same essentials: the connection to nature, the thrill of challenge, and the search for community in the mountains they call home. Watch the full film below:

The wayfinders in the snow

“All of us behind the camera put an incredible amount of energy into the pursuit of the wild snow of ski mountaineering,” they explain i registi di Sweetgrass Productions, Michael James Brown, Nick Waggoner e Zac Ramras. “Meaningless it’s an extension of this obsession, mixed with a bit of curiosity and a question: why do we do this? In pursuing something so ridiculously meaningless, how did our lives, and the lives of the five protagonists of this film, acquire such meaning?”

“A beautiful thing happened during the making: we explored this life that we love so much. We were able to ask all these questions to people with very different stories, delving into how and why we start to slip on the snow and what drives us to continue wanting it more and more. Even after more than 35 years in the mountains, the snow continues to teach us.” This is who the seekers of new routes in the snow are.

Vanessa Chavarriaga Inn – Jackson, Wyoming

Vanessa Chavarriaga Posada didn’t spend her childhood skiing: as an undocumented immigrant born and raised in Colombia, it was too expensive, exclusive and risky. Later, as a college student, she tried backcountry skiing and found a deeper sense of belonging than she could have imagined.

Viki Fleckenstein Woodworth – East Burke, Vermont

Viki Fleckenstein Woodworth grew up skiing in the forests of the East Coast, traveled the world as an Olympic ski athlete, and eventually settled in Vermont, where she taught her daughter Tasha to race skis. Decades later, Tasha returned the favor and introduced her mother to ski mountaineering.

Gomyo Atsushi – Hokkaido, Giappone

Atsushi Gomyo started snowboarding at the age of 10 and skiing in powder snow has been his goal since he started powsurfing in his mid-20s and started building his own boards. Two decades later, Atsushi spends winters living out of his camper, chasing snow across Japan with his friends.

Melissa Gill – Salt Lake City, Utah

Melissa Gill and partner Joe Lohr bonded over their shared love of the mountains. While hiking in the Teton Range in Wyoming, Joe loses control and slides to his death as Melissa watches. Her story is a story of recovery and finding joy in ski mountaineering after it took everything away from her.

Aurélien Routens – La Grave, France

Aurélien Routens and partner Agathe Margheriti have purchased a 400-year-old village overlooking the town of La Grave, France, using salvaged materials to restore the buildings and selling eggs from their 200 hens to pay the bills, all while exploring some of the most spectacular mountains in Europe.

Photo credit: Adam Clark, Patagonia

