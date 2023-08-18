new square design with AMOLED display up to 1000 nits

Amazfit has officially unveiled its brand new smartwatch with square lines, called Amazfit Cheetah Square. This device boasts a bright AMOLED screen and an AI Coaching voice assistance function.

The Amazfit Cheetah Square: a 1.75 ″ AMOLED display with brightness up to 1000 nits

The Amazfit Cheetah Square watch comes with an elegant construction made of aluminum alloy, characterized by a thickness of just 9.9 mm. This unusual square shape not only gives lightness to the device, which weighs only 25 grams (excluding the strap), but also increases its resistance.

With 5ATM certification, it is particularly suitable for water sports enthusiasts.

On the front stands a large 1.75-inch AMOLED HD screen (450 x 390 pixels), with a pixel density of 341 ppi. The brightness reaches peaks of 1000 nits, a noticeable advantage especially during outdoor activities. The bezels around the display are thin and the panel covers a good 72.4% of the front.

150 types of sports activities, GPS and up to 8 days of battery life on a single charge

Thanks to the BioTracker PPG sensor, the Amazfit Cheetah Square offers continuous monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen levels and stress 24/7. In addition, more than 150 types of sports activities can be monitored , check your sleep quality and receive real-time notifications during physical activity. The watch also supports the Zepp app store, giving you access to approximately 100 compatible apps.

A significant improvement comes with Zepp OS 2.0, the operating system equipped with artificial intelligence. This novelty transforms the watch into a real personal coach, thanks to the AI ​​Coaching voice assistance function.

In addition, the watch uses the capabilities of artificial intelligence to precisely analyze your sports performance.

Control options are located on the right side and include a power button, a crown for menu navigation and a programmable key for sports activities.

Other features include dual GPS connection or manufacturer offline maps. In addition, the virtual assistant supports Amazon Alexa and allows connection with Bluetooth devices, such as headphones or heart rate monitors.

Smartphone connectivity is managed through the Zepp application. The integrated battery offers up to 8 days of autonomy with standard use, but with the GPS constantly active, this duration is reduced to 13 hours.

Price and availability of the new Amazfit smartwatch

The brand new Amazfit Cheetah Square is already on sale on the manufacturer’s official website and on Amazon.com. The recommended retail price is around €230.

At the moment there is no information available regarding the prices of the replacement or alternative straps for the Amazfit Cheetah Square.

