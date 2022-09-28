Listen to the audio version of the article

With the start of the public debate on San Siro a long institutional countdown starts from 28 September 2022 which – bypassing 2026 and the inaugural ceremony of the Winter Games to be celebrated in the current facility – should lead Inter e Milan to play in the new stadium starting from the 2027/28 season.

A path started in 2019

A goal hoped for by the management of the two companies that have been engaged since July 2019 in an attempt to equip themselves with a modern and multipurpose stadium, suitable for raising revenues to the level of European rivals and at the same time redeveloping an urban fabric of 280 thousand square meters, equal to a third of the Expo area.

On this slice of territory, in fact, in addition to the stadium (remains in pole position Cathedral, but the final decision will be taken later) a citadel of sport will rise, with about 100 thousand square meters of commercial area and entertainment activities, a museum, a congress center and sectors dedicated to sporting practice closed to car traffic. The green will occupy a third of the spaces, with 700 trees planted.

Reduced building volumes

While the greenery has doubled, the building volumes have been reduced (from the initial index of 0.51 it has gone down to 0.35, in line with the territorial governance plan and therefore without the need for variations to urban planning tools). Reason for which vestiges of the old San Siro will not be kept standing, as at a certain point it was instead profiled. «Compared to the initial project – the CEO of Inter Alessandro explained yesterday Antonello – we modulated the volumes and doubled the green. We have taken into account all the requests of the municipal administration. Now the public debate will open and we will be happy to accept any suggestions ».

A 30-meter-high stadium

The stadium will have two rings and will be about half the height of the Meazza which today stands over 60 meters. It will be built as a building that is as self-sufficient as possible from an energy point of view and with zero acoustic impact. There will be 60 thousand seats (even if at the beginning of the season there is an even higher number of spectators).