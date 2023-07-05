New stadium of BW Linz officially opened

The new Donauparkstadion, the new home of FC Blau Weiß Linz, was officially opened on Wednesday afternoon. Around 5,600 spectators should have space in the future. From the club’s point of view, a new era begins with the opening of the stadium. The first match at the new stadium is scheduled for July 15 against PSV Eindhoven.

