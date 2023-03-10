Cagliari Calcio has announced agreements with some of the partners who support it in the evolution of the project for the new stadium.

This is another decisive step, together with the advancing administrative process which will see the arrival in the City Council for the confirmation of the public interest of the work and the consequent convening of the decision-making Conference of Services, therefore the public tender in which it will take part also the Newco formed by Cagliari Calcio and the Costim Group.

The partnerships with Accor and Snow Group, which go to further structure what is today the most advanced project in the construction of new stadiums and high-level infrastructures on the Italian scene, concern the accommodation and wellness areas, included among the revenue lines of the new stadium.

“We are happy to announce the agreements with these two leading international companies in their sectors. For us it is a source of great pride, as well as a tangible demonstration of the great commitment that the club places in the project for the new stadium in Cagliari. – explains the Business and Media Director of Cagliari Calcio, Stefano Melis – Operators of this caliber, in addition to the undoubted prestige, guarantee us the skills and vision necessary to make the structure a quality reference point, livable every day for citizens and tourists”.

“As Cagliari Calcio’s partner in this innovative project, we are satisfied that important players in the hospitality, leisure and wellness sector have embraced the project right now. The paradigm, which as developers we have adopted in our business model, presupposes the creation of ESG compliant real estate infrastructures, attractive for high-standing tenants, but above all places where the user enjoys a top-level experience. The shared ambition with Cagliari Calcio is precisely to make the new Cagliari Stadium a real destination” says Jacopo Palermo, CEO of the COSTIM Group.

The hotel will open under the Mövenpick brand, connected to an important congress center which will enrich the MICE offer in Cagliari. It will have 122 rooms, most of which have a view of the sea or the football field, and a spectacular rooftop with bar and restaurant with swimming pool and a privileged view of the Cagliari coast and the pitch.

“We are very proud that a Mövenpick hotel is part of this very important project and that it will become one of the first hotels inside a stadium in Italy. The strategic position and the excellent restaurant offer, characteristic of the brand, will make this structure a point of reference in the city. A special thanks for Cagliari Calcio’s trust in the Mövenpick brand and in our partner Amapa, who will manage the new structure”, commented Mattias Innocenti, Senior Director Development Southern Europe of Accor, a world leading group in the hospitality sector which offers experiences in over 110 countries with 5,400 facilities, 10,000 dining spaces, wellness services and flexible workspaces.

Accor includes more than 40 hotel brands, from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore, and has always been committed to positive action in terms of business ethics and integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community awareness, diversity and inclusion.

Mövenpick is part of Accor and was created in 1948, in Switzerland, by Ueli Prager, creating a restaurant concept based on quality of life thanks to the attention to every detail. With over 110 hotels and resorts worldwide, with another 50 planned by 2025, Mövenpick has been named by Green Globe as the world’s most sustainable hotel company continuously since 2017.

The wellness project will come to life thanks to the agreement that Cagliari Calcio and Costim have signed with bbspa_Group and Snow Group for a new concept of an extremely innovative and valuable “Urban Destination SPA” for the whole city, opening wellness to use not only for the weekend, but daily and midweek. bbspa_Group has worked on the study and design of a SPA of about 4,000 m2, which is planted on football ground but which has its roots in the DNA of Sardinia. The success of the project derives from having designed a wellness center that is not only aesthetically beautiful and innovative but also functional to manage and develop, thanks to the know-how of the Snow Group.

The We Think team of bbspa_Group conducted an accurate and strategic audit to collect all the information on the site, including market analysis, feasibility and marketing studies to analyze the scenario in which the structure would arise and define a perfectly fitting SPA concept with reality on site. The management of the SPA, on the other hand, will be entrusted to Snow Group Italia, the Italian branch of the French parent company which manages over 60 SPAs in Europe.﻿

“The biggest challenge was to come up with an innovative and functional concept at the same time, which would find space in an anomalous context for a SPA, and which draws the competitive and performing spirit from the footballing soul. – declares Régis Boudon Doris, CEO of bbspa_Group – Our “local” approach has seen us engaged in an in-depth study of Sardinian culture and traditions, which has allowed us to devise a unique concept in the world that I consider successful since we are been chosen as partners for the realization of the project. The future “Urban Destination SPA”, in fact, will be a well-being experience strongly imbued with Sardinia’s DNA, and will allow the secrets of well-being of this land, namely sacredness and longevity, to be known to the whole world.