What’s happening to Inter e Milan? The question in this case is not about the performance in the field, but about the design of the new stadio. The two clubs have remained cohesive and compact on the same line for years: an alliance that appeared solid is instead flaked in recent weeks, in front of the rumors about a possible whole new home rossonera away from the San Siro. And now also the nerazzurri, almost for retort, think of a plant to build alone in a different area. First of all, the mayor of Milan wants to understand what is happening, Giuseppe Salawhich for this reason he convened Inter e Milan at Palazzo Marino: the meeting is scheduled Tuesday 28 February.

“Sometimes I too am in the position of not having information and reading it in the press,” Sala underlined when speaking to the press on the sidelines of an event in the Municipality. “While it is clear to me that Milan at this point are looking with interest at la maura, I didn’t understand where Inter are looking instead. So they will come to me to do some clarity together,” explained the mayor. Which first of all confirmed one thing: Milan led by Gerry Cardinale he is seriously thinking of giving up Inter and building his own stadium. Where? The hypothesis Sixth St John it is the original option B, but the Rossoneri are currently looking elsewhere. There has been talk of San Donato, southern suburbs of Milan. And now the idea of ​​moving a few meters from the Meazza is gaining ground, on the grounds of the La Maura racecourse, dedicated to the trot since 2015 and where important concerts summer.

In front of a Milan that continued alone, for Inter the only valid option seemed to hold the San Siro Meazza stadium all for itselfperhaps with some work by modernization. The rumors reported by The Gazzetta dello Sport instead they imply that the president Steven Zhang he was not a little annoyed by Cardinale’s attitude (with the Elliott fund relations were and remain good) and now he doesn’t want to play a spectator role. Indeed, even Inter would have an option B ready on land in the hands of private. And precisely on this point the Mayor Hall he wants more explanations.

But there really is a risk for Milan to end up with two new stadiums is one old unused? So far, the hypothesis of Milan and Inter to leave San Siro has been ventilated several times but never really thorough. A sort of blackmail weapon to force the hand on the go-ahead for the demolition of the Meazza and the construction of a new plant. In fact, this is still today the real issue that remains in the background: if they should receive reassurances on the original dossier, the two clubs could in a moment “make peace” and return to the original idea. Timing is above all crucial: in particular Cardinale’s Milan is impatient that he has his own modern home and seems unwilling to wait for the definitive decision on a possible constraint that prevents the demolition of the Meazza stadium.