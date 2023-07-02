New victory for Alex Palou who wins at Mid-Ohio, Grosjean 13th

At each race for two months, Alex Palou seems to be heading inexorably towards his second Indycar championship title. Sunday evening, the Spaniard won his fourth victory in the last five races (only the Indianapolis 500 miles have escaped him in the meantime) brilliantly on the Mid-Ohio layout. Stuck behind Colton Herta (Andretti) and Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan) during the first stint, he broke away alone in the lead after the first pit stop and was never bothered again. Behind, only his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, Scott Dixon, hung on and finished 5 seconds behind. The two drivers also occupy the lead in the general classification but Palou, already crowned in 2021, has a 110-point lead (i.e. more than two victories).

Will Power (Penske) completed the podium with his third place but more than 18 seconds behind the winner. Pato O’Ward (McLaren), who made a mistake in qualifying and who started 25th, made the comeback in this race by taking eighth place. As for Romain Grosjean, the only Frenchman in the running (after the withdrawal of Simon Pagenaud victim of a violent exit from the track on Saturday), he could not do better than 13th after having fought in the peloton almost the entire race, rubbing his teammate Devlin di Francesco in the final laps before taking over. He now occupies 12th place in a championship which has just passed the midpoint of the season (9 races contested out of 17 in total) and will go to the Toronto city circuit on July 16 for his next event.