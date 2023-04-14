Home Sports New world association enters the ring – and looks for the scandal
The International Olympic Committee is organizing the boxing tournament at the Paris 2024 Games on its own. The skepticism towards the Russia-friendly International Boxing Association is too great. Now a new player is stepping into the ring.

Emma-Sue Greentree (right) and Saltanat Medenowa in action at the 2023 World Cup in Delhi. Because of the dispute within the boxing family, the field of participants has thinned.

Rajat Gupta / EPA

The impact hit was delivered via email, with precise timing: it was not until Thursday 2.30pm UK time that news of the formation of a new world federation for Olympic boxing was to go out. Lausanne was given as the location of the action, where World Boxing, as the catchy name goes, will have its headquarters. And the headline was basically the program because it explained the intention. All this is happening “to secure the future of boxing as an Olympic sport”.

