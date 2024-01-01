New year and different objectives for Real and Alavés

Real Sociedad and Deportivo Alavés will leave the nougats and powders behind this Tuesday to focus on one of the Basque derbies that was missed in the First Division and that will serve the two blue and white teams to open the year 2024 at the Reale Arena with different objectives.

Both in opposite dynamics, Real intends to continue in the hunt for the Europa League positions and not give up on a possible mistake between the four that now dominate the Champions League, while Alavés wants to end their bad streak of three consecutive games lost and without scoring a goal.

The realistic coach, Imanol Alguacil, can be happy with the gift that they have brought him this Christmas, since the entire squad, awaiting the call, is at his entire disposal for this beginning of the year, or at least “they are all training” normally, according to the technician himself.

Obviously, It will be necessary to see at what physical point one or another is located, but being able to make a call with all the available players is something that Orio’s “mister” has not enjoyed for a long time.

In addition, it must be taken into account that the calendar in these early stages of 2024 is benevolent, with one match per week (unless rounds are advanced in the Copa del Rey), so Alguacil will be able to squeeze the most out of his boys without having to worry so much about minute management.

The biggest drawback will come from the match against Alavés, andHamari Traoré (Mali), Sadiq Umar (Nigeria) and Take Kubo (Japan) will be absent from the Africa Cup and the Asia Cup respectively, until their teams are eliminated or win the competition.

In the last ten meetings between these two teams, There are six victories for the txuri urdin team, two draws and only two wins for the babazorros, one of them at the Reale Arena on December 21, 2018.

Furthermore, the Alaves have not debuted with victory in this season away from their fiefdom despite having completed very good matches.

Despite everything, the Glorious One is above the relegation places, goal of the babazorro club on its return to the elite.

It so happens that numerous old acquaintances of Alavés will return to a stadium where they made their debut in the First Division or were close to it.

Xeber Alkain, Jon Karrikaburu, Álex Sola, Ander Guevara, Jon Guridi, Andoni Gorosabel, as well as Jesús Owono, which began its training in Zubieta, will have its particular recognition in some stands that will have great color, usual when the Glorioso passes through San Sebastián.

But all the ex-realists will not be present in an “eleven” marked by problems in defense for Luis García Plaza’s team, which loses Rubén Duarte for accumulation of warnings, which adds to the injury of Aleksandar Sedlar.

Besides, Abdel Abqar’s situation will not be known until the last minutesummoned with Morocco, which has to give him permission to be present in this duel.

This would force us to change a defense in which he could reappear Nikola Maras or Nahuel Tenaglia, although the rest of the initial team will hardly vary. On the other hand, the squad will have two new faces, that of Carlos Vicente, the latest albiazul addition, and Giuliano Simeone, prepared after his serious injury in preseason.

— Probable alignments:

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Traoré, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Tierney; Zubimendi, Merino, Brais; Kubo, Silva o Sadiq y Oyarzabal.

Deportivo Alavés: Alavés: Sivera; Gorosabel, Rafa Marín, Abqar or Maras, Javi López; Guevara, Blanco, Guridi; Abde, Rioja and Omorodion

Referee: Víctor García Verdura (Catalan Committee).

Stadium: Reale Arena.

Time: 19:15.

———————–

Positions: Real Sociedad (6th, 31 points). Deportivo Alavés (16th, 16 points).

The fact: Alavés has not won at Real’s home since December 21, 2018 (0-1), in a match that precisely saw the debut of a very young Ander Barrenetxea.

The key: Alguacil’s team have only conceded two goals in the last five league games, while the Babazorro team has conceded six goals.

The phrases:

. Alguacil: “Alaves has played good games against great rivals. They are a team that deserves more points.”

The environment: The fans who come to the Reale Arena will seek to have the first joy of the year at a time that is not too bad to witness a good entrance. EFE

1012148 1011598

ash/cl/jd/rmv/apa

Share this: Facebook

X

