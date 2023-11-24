New York artist Taras Yoom officially launches a new chess set “Another Kingdom: Light Stage”

Brooklyn-based artist Taras Yoom has officially launched a new limited edition chess set titled “Another Kingdom: Light Stage”. This unique chess set is set on the planet Us2BeBetter in the Yoomoota Universe of Taras Yoom, a fantasy art time and space. The inhabitants of this place were born with the purpose of “creating new stories” and have unique silhouettes and brightly colored appearances.

The production process of “Another Kingdom: Light Stage” is extremely complex, including meticulous 3D printing technology using photopolymer plastic, modeling, sculpting, and hand-painting models with acrylic paint, and digitally embedding NFC chips inside each set. Each set also comes with a certificate designed to verify authenticity and record ownership.

“This chess set represents the beginning of a new era in the development of the kingdom in the planet Yoomoota, which embodies the unique atmosphere of the planet. In this game of chess, there are two kinds of victory – physical and symbolic. The former is a classic of chess rules, and the latter means that the characters will discover a treasure hidden in the center of the board,” explains Taras Yoom.

The new limited edition chess set “Another Kingdom: Light Stage” is only available in 21 sets and is now available on the artist’s official website for a price of US$11,000. Interested readers are encouraged to check it out before it’s too late.

