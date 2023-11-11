Home » New York Mets Release 12 Players, Including Seven Latin Players, as They Prepare for 2024 Season
New York Mets Release 12 Players, Including Seven Latin Players, as They Prepare for 2024 Season

New York Mets Release 12 Players, Including Seven Latin Players, as They Prepare for 2024 Season

The New York Mets have released a list of 12 players from their Minor League organization who will not be continuing with the team. The list includes six pitchers, four outfielders, one infielder, and one catcher. Of the twelve players, seven are Latin players, with three being from Venezuela, two from Mexico, and two from the Dominican Republic. Among the notable players released are pitcher Jose Chacin, utility player Jose Peraza, and outfielder Lorenzo Cedrola from Venezuela. Mexican pitcher Oscar Rojas, who was sidelined with an injury in 2023, and outfielder Agustin Ruiz are also among those who will not continue with the organization. Additionally, Daniel Palka and Tim Locastro, who both have MLB experience, have also been released by the New York Mets. The team’s decision comes as no surprise as organizations across Major League Baseball are beginning to clean up their payrolls and make room for new prospects in the 2024 season.

