New York Mets Starling Marte Announces Engagement to Elianny Santana

New York Mets Outfielder Starling Marte Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Elianny Santana

In an exciting announcement made on Monday, New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte revealed his engagement to girlfriend Elianny Santana. Marte took to his official Instagram account to share the news with his fans, posting two heartfelt photographs of the special moment.

The first image shows Marte and Santana sitting in the back of a car, engaged in a loving embrace. Santana proudly displays the phrase “I said yes” written on the palm of her hand, as she holds up her stunning engagement ring. The second photo showcases the couple’s hands joined on the hood of a luxurious Rolls Royce car, with Marte’s palm displaying the phrase “she said yes.”

This joyous occasion comes three years after Marte tragically lost his first wife in 2020. She passed away suddenly due to a heart attack, bringing immense sadness to Marte and his loved ones. However, despite the hardships faced, Marte has found happiness once again and is ready to embark on a new chapter in his life with Santana.

While Marte is celebrating this milestone off the field, he has encountered challenges on the baseball diamond this season. Dealing with a persistent groin issue, Marte was recently placed on the disabled list. It has been a difficult journey for Marte, but he remains determined to overcome his injury and contribute to the success of the New York Mets.

Fans and fellow players have showered Marte and Santana with congratulations and well wishes on their engagement. The couple’s love story has captivated the hearts of many, and everyone is excited to see what the future holds for them.

As the Mets continue their season, Marte’s engagement serves as a source of inspiration and joy for the team and its fans. The announcement has brought a glimmer of happiness and positivity amidst the challenges faced on and off the field. Marte’s resilience and ability to find love again remind us all of the strength of the human spirit.

Congratulations to Starling Marte and Elianny Santana on their engagement, and best wishes for a lifetime of happiness together.

