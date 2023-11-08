Home » New York Yankees Find Replacement Hitting Coach in James Rowson
Sports

New York Yankees Find Replacement Hitting Coach in James Rowson

by admin
New York Yankees Find Replacement Hitting Coach in James Rowson

The New York Yankees have found a replacement for their vacant hitting coach position, following the departure of Sean Casey due to family problems. According to reports from The Athletic and New York Post’s Joel Sherman, the team is expected to reach an agreement with 47-year-old coach James Rowson.

Rowson is known for developing the batting skills of Captain Aaron Judge during his time in the Minor Leagues and has previously served as the Minor League hitting coordinator in the Yankees organization. He will now take on a more responsible role as the club’s new batting coach.

The Yankee organization has expressed confidence in Rowson’s dedication and professionalism, and it is hoped that his presence will be beneficial for the team’s inconsistent offense. The team finished the 2023 season with a record of 82-80, failing to reach the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Rowson, who had a brief career as a player in the minor leagues, has found success as a hitting coach in the majors with the Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, Detroit Tigers, and Minnesota Twins. He was notably part of the Minnesota team that achieved the MLB record of 307 home runs in the 2019 campaign.

With the support of assistant hitting coaches Brad Wilkerson and Casey Dykes, Rowson’s expertise and hitting philosophy could potentially turn the Yankees’ fortunes around for the upcoming season, provided the players stay healthy.

See also  Gall wins fourth stage of Tour de Suisse

You may also like

SERGE REDING, THE BELGIAN “ETERNAL SECOND” IN THE...

Changsha Town Basketball Team: The Dream that Came...

A Champions League match in Dortmund was interrupted...

Milan Secures 2-1 Victory Over PSG in UEFA...

The perfect overhead kick, this is how the...

The Chinese Billiards World Championship and 2024 Snooker...

Tennis: Thiem eliminated in Metz after fight

The Unbreakable Friendship Between Lionel Messi and Sergio...

Here are the causes of Leclerc’s accident in...

New Pairing Peng Cheng/Wang Lei Lead China’s Pairs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy