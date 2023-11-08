New York Yankees Find Replacement Hitting Coach in James Rowson

The New York Yankees have found a replacement for their vacant hitting coach position, following the departure of Sean Casey due to family problems. According to reports from The Athletic and New York Post’s Joel Sherman, the team is expected to reach an agreement with 47-year-old coach James Rowson.

Rowson is known for developing the batting skills of Captain Aaron Judge during his time in the Minor Leagues and has previously served as the Minor League hitting coordinator in the Yankees organization. He will now take on a more responsible role as the club’s new batting coach.

The Yankee organization has expressed confidence in Rowson’s dedication and professionalism, and it is hoped that his presence will be beneficial for the team’s inconsistent offense. The team finished the 2023 season with a record of 82-80, failing to reach the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Rowson, who had a brief career as a player in the minor leagues, has found success as a hitting coach in the majors with the Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, Detroit Tigers, and Minnesota Twins. He was notably part of the Minnesota team that achieved the MLB record of 307 home runs in the 2019 campaign.

With the support of assistant hitting coaches Brad Wilkerson and Casey Dykes, Rowson’s expertise and hitting philosophy could potentially turn the Yankees’ fortunes around for the upcoming season, provided the players stay healthy.

