New York Yankees Release Infielder Signed to Minor League Deal in 2022

The New York Yankees have made a surprising move in the midst of the 2023 MiLB season by releasing infielder Delvin Pérez. The 24-year-old shortstop, who was signed on December 26, 2022, with a Minor League deal, had high hopes of making it to the Major Leagues but fell short of expectations.

Originally selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round, 26th overall, in 2016, Pérez signed with the team for an impressive $2.2 million bonus. However, despite his promising start, he never had the opportunity to play in the Major Leagues.

During his time with the Somerset Patriots, the Yankees’ Double A affiliate, Pérez struggled to find his footing. His numbers at the plate were less than ideal, with a batting average of .169, 2 home runs, and only 5 RBIs produced.

Adding to his challenges, Pérez’s physical condition became a concern as he landed on the disabled list. This setback, combined with his underwhelming performance, ultimately led to the decision by the Yankees to release him from his Minor League contract.

The Somerset Patriots announced the news on Twitter along with other transactions made by the Yankees. Max Burt and Zac Houston were transferred from Scranton to Somerset, while Pérez’s release finalized the roster adjustments.

Despite the disappointing outcome, Pérez’s story serves as a reminder of the fierce competition and high expectations that exist within the baseball world. Players like Shohei Ohtani, who has been making headlines, continue to amaze fans with their remarkable talent and performance on the field.

As the 2023 MiLB season progresses, the Yankees will undoubtedly continue to make decisions about players seeking promotion to the Major Leagues. While Pérez’s journey with the team may have come to an end, there are still countless opportunities for aspiring players to make their mark in the Yankees’ organization.

With the release of Delvin Pérez, the Yankees are poised to move forward and navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead as they strive for success in the professional baseball arena.

