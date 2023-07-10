New York Yankees Relieve Dillon Lawson of Duties as Hitting Coach: Seeking a Turnaround in the Second Half

Yankees Fire Hitting Coach Dillon Lawson Amidst Struggling Season

In a stunning move, the New York Yankees have made the decision to relieve Dillon Lawson of his duties as hitting coach. The announcement was made by Yankees vice president and general manager Brian Cashman on Sunday.

Cashman, known for his reluctance to make mid-season coaching changes, expressed that he felt a shift was necessary for the team’s success. “I am a great believer that successes and failures are collective efforts,” Cashman stated. “Ultimately though, I felt a change was necessary and that a new voice overseeing our hitting operations would give us the best chance to perform closer to our capabilities as we head into the second half of our season.”

Despite the difficult decision, Cashman praised Lawson for his contributions to the organization. “I want to thank Dillon for all his efforts,” Cashman acknowledged. “He has a brilliant baseball mind that will continue to lead to a long and fruitful baseball career.”

The decision to let go of Lawson comes as the Yankees struggle to find their offensive rhythm. With a .710 OPS, they currently rank 21st among 30 major league teams and sit at 28th in batting average with .231. Their collective on-base percentage of .300 puts them in 26th place.

Lawson, 38, was appointed as the Yankees’ hitting coach ahead of the 2022 season. Prior to his current role, he spent three seasons (2019-2021) as the minor league hitting coordinator of the Yankees, gaining valuable experience within the organization.

As of now, the Yankees have not announced a replacement for Lawson. The team will be looking to bring in a new voice to help ignite their struggling offense and improve their performance for the remainder of the season.