New York Yankees Reveals Roster Plans for 2024 Season: Who Stays and Who Goes

The New York Yankees are already planning for the 2024 season and have a clear idea of who will stay on the team and who will have to find new opportunities. With more than five months until the start of the next season, the Yankees have made decisions about their roster.

The starting rotation will consist of Gerrit Cole, Michael King, Carlos Rodón, Néstor Cortés, and Clarke Schmidt. Cole will lead the rotation and aims to win his first Cy Young Award. Rodón has just signed a new contract with the Yankees and will remain with the team for the next five years. Despite Cortés’ injury concerns, the Yankees will honor his agreement as he still has a couple of years left. King and Schmidt have earned their place in the rotation and will continue with the team.

On the other hand, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas will not be staying with the Yankees. Both pitchers had a season marred by injuries and will become free agents next year. The Yankees hope to find more affordable or higher-performing players in free agency.

The bullpen will see minimal changes, with Clay Holmes likely remaining as the full-time closer. Holmes had an impressive performance in the 2023 season with 24 saves in 41 games. Other pitchers who will stay in the bullpen include Jonathan Loáisiga, Tommy Kahnle, Scott Effross, Ian Hamilton, Jhony Brito, Randy Vasquez, Greg Weissert, Nick Ramirez, and Ron Marinaccio. However, Wandy Peralta and Domingo Germán might not be part of the team next season. Peralta had a strong season but the Yankees have concerns about his future health. Germán has off-field issues that currently prevent him from being with the team.

The Yankees’ infield will remain solid with DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Oswaldo Cabrera. Volpe, who had his rookie year with the team, impressed with his defensive skills. Rizzo performed well when he was healthy, and Torres had a strong offensive season. However, Torres could potentially be traded during the offseason.

Outfielders Aaron Judge and Jasson Domínguez will be key figures in the Yankees’ future plans. Domínguez will need to recover from a ligament tear in his elbow, which will keep him out for a significant portion of the 2024 season. Judge has eight years left on his contract and will remain with the team. Despite Giancarlo Stanton’s poor performance, he has four years remaining on his contract and there are no plans to trade him.

Outfielders Franchy Cordero, Jake Bauers, Billy McKinney, and Estevan Florial will all become free agents this offseason. These players have spent most of their time in the minor leagues or had limited at-bats with the Yankees.

Catchers José Treviño, Austin Wells, and Ben Rortvedt will be part of the Yankees’ plans. Wells showed promise in his debut year, driving in 13 runs in 19 games. Rortvedt is known for his exceptional defensive skills, saving two runs in 31 games and having a high caught-stealing percentage. Treviño will mentor both catchers.

Lastly, Kyle Higashioka’s time with the Yankees has come to an end. Despite being liked within the clubhouse, his defensive statistics were not up to par, and he lost his role as the exclusive catcher for some pitchers in the rotation.

With these roster decisions, the Yankees are focused on building a winning team for the 2024 season.

