New Zealand celebrates World Cup victory against Namibia

After a 13-27 opening defeat against hosts France, New Zealand celebrated a 71-3 victory over Namibia in their second game at the Rugby World Cup. The “All Blacks” scored no fewer than eleven tries in Toulouse on Friday.

The three-time world champion outplayed the Africans from the start and was already leading 12-0 after eight minutes after two tries from Cam Roigard. Tiaan Henk Swanepoel’s three points from a penalty were to be the only ones for Namibia in the entire match, but the New Zealanders pulled ahead to 38:3 by halftime and then followed up with another 33 points.

