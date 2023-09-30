New Zealand dismantles Italy – sport.ORF.at

New Zealand absolutely dismantled Italy at the Rugby World Cup in France. The “All Blacks” celebrated a furious 96:17 victory in Lyon with a total of 14 tries. New Zealand is taking a big step towards the quarter-finals.

Team boss Ian Foster’s team is in second place in Group A with ten points. Leaders in the table with 13 points are hosts France, who have won all of their three matches so far – including the opening World Cup match against three-time world champions New Zealand (27:13).

As a result of the defeat, Italy fell back to third place, level on points with the “All Blacks”. New Zealand will play its last group game on October 5th against fourth-placed Uruguay (five points), France’s last group opponent is Italy on October 6th.

