Home Sports New Zealand: falls during a race, 26-year-old jockey dies
Sports

New Zealand: falls during a race, 26-year-old jockey dies

by admin
New Zealand: falls during a race, 26-year-old jockey dies

Megan Taylor was run over by the other horses involved in the crash at the Ashburton track. The Australian curse of 2014: three dead jockettes in just 14 months

Dramatic death on the track at Ashburton Racecourse in New Zealand. The 26-year-old jockette Megan Taylor was involved in a fall of 4 horses 350 meters from the finish. Thrown from the saddle of Red Orchid, Megan was overwhelmed by the other thoroughbreds and died practically instantly. She was still a pupil jockey and in her career she had contested 236 races, obtaining 16 victories. That of the headstocks is a category that has unfortunately paid a very high bill.

Previous one

In May 2019, the 21-year-old Frenchwoman Romane Brizard also died following a fall. The tragedy occurred on the provincial track of Blain, also on that occasion 4 horses were involved in the accident and the Bizard suffered a very serious head trauma, arriving at the Nantes hospital in a state of brain death. But the absolute curse dates back to May 2014 in Australia. A fall on the track was fatal for 26-year-old Carly Mae Pye during a training session in a center near Brisbane, Queensland. Mae Pye was the third jockette to die in just 14 months. On August 6, 2013, 26-year-old Simone Montgomery had been run over and killed by the horses following her, due to a trip of her Riahgrand which had caused her to fall, during a race on the Darwin track in the north of the country. Only three months later, on November 10, a homologous tragedy ended the life of 45-year-old Desiree Gill, on the Sunshine Coast track, located about 100 km north of Brisbane. It was a kick from Celtic Ambition, her horse, that hit her violently in the jaw, immediately after a fall.

See also  Mbappé, the record figures of the renewal with the PSG. What are the promises made by the club - Sport

December 15th – 7.15pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Pan Zhanle broke the Asian record at the...

France-Argentina, referee Marciniak (Poland) –

Euroleague basketball: Milan beat Red Star 67-71 after...

Macron, the forecast on Argentina-France: “We will win....

Petrachi: “Me and Conte at Juve? It would...

He leaves from Corinthians to assist his sick...

Alanyaspor-Salernitana 3-1: knockout for Nicola’s team. Bonazzoli deludes…

Rugby. Zuliani turns them all upside down: ‘You...

Collina: “Change of refereeing. I’ll explain the current...

Inter, for Brozovic The World Cup is over:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy