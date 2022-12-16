Dramatic death on the track at Ashburton Racecourse in New Zealand. The 26-year-old jockette Megan Taylor was involved in a fall of 4 horses 350 meters from the finish. Thrown from the saddle of Red Orchid, Megan was overwhelmed by the other thoroughbreds and died practically instantly. She was still a pupil jockey and in her career she had contested 236 races, obtaining 16 victories. That of the headstocks is a category that has unfortunately paid a very high bill.

In May 2019, the 21-year-old Frenchwoman Romane Brizard also died following a fall. The tragedy occurred on the provincial track of Blain, also on that occasion 4 horses were involved in the accident and the Bizard suffered a very serious head trauma, arriving at the Nantes hospital in a state of brain death. But the absolute curse dates back to May 2014 in Australia. A fall on the track was fatal for 26-year-old Carly Mae Pye during a training session in a center near Brisbane, Queensland. Mae Pye was the third jockette to die in just 14 months. On August 6, 2013, 26-year-old Simone Montgomery had been run over and killed by the horses following her, due to a trip of her Riahgrand which had caused her to fall, during a race on the Darwin track in the north of the country. Only three months later, on November 10, a homologous tragedy ended the life of 45-year-old Desiree Gill, on the Sunshine Coast track, located about 100 km north of Brisbane. It was a kick from Celtic Ambition, her horse, that hit her violently in the jaw, immediately after a fall.