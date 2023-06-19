New Zealand scrap Qatar game over racism

The New Zealand football team abandoned a friendly match against Qatar on Monday (June 19th) in Vienna at the break, accusing an opponent of having hurled a racist insult at one of its players.

“Michael Boxall was the victim of a racist insult in the first half by a Qatari player”, tweeted the New Zealand Federation to justify the fact that its players did not return to the lawn after half-time. “The referee did not react, so the team chose not to return to play the second half of the game. »

The Portuguese coach of Qatar, Carlos Queiroz, spoke for his part in English at the microphone of the Qatari channel Al-Kass. “To our surprise, the New Zealand captain came to us to tell us that his team would not resume the game”he said.

Another match interrupted for racism

“Apparently two players exchanged words on the pitch. Who started, who answered? Only they know it. (…) There are no witnesses, the referee heard nothing, neither did the benches. It’s just an argument between two players.”continued the coach. “Now let the football authorities make a decision. (…) But, without a witness, I don’t know how FIFA will be able to make a decision.”, added Queiroz. New Zealand led 1-0 at the break.

That same Monday, a friendly match between Ireland’s Under-21s and Kuwait’s Under-22s, also in Austria, was also called off for good after the Irish called out racial slurs against one of their substitutes. The Irish Federation has announced that it will seize FIFA. The Irish led 3-0 at the time of the interruption, in the second half.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Racism in football: the Vinicius affair forces Spain to react

The World with AFP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

