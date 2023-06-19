New Zealand soccer players end match with Qatar early due to racism

The incident happened shortly before the end of the first half with the score 1-0 to New Zealand. Angry New Zealand players surrounded a Qatari player before taking the free kick.

“Michael Boxall was racially abused by a Qatari player during the first half. The referee did not react so the team decided not to start the second half,” New Zealand Football officials announced on Twitter.

Qatar’s Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz said the New Zealand captain came to inform his team about the early end of the match. “Apparently, the players exchanged a few words on the field. Who started and who reacted? Only they know. There were no witnesses, the referee did not hear anything, not even the benches. It was an argument between two players,” said the coach of the organizers of last year’s World Cup, who at the turn and will present as guests at the CONCACAF Gold Cup in June.

According to the AFP agency, the match between the youth teams of Ireland and Kuwait was also canceled today due to racism. Irish representatives complained about racist abuse from one of their substitutes in the second half and announced they would report the case to world governing body FIFA. In the prematurely ended duel, the Irish under-21 team led the Kuwaiti team 3-0 over a year older.

