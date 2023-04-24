Home » New Zealander Cassidy WINS in Berlin
New Zealander Cassidy WINS in Berlin

New Zealander Nick Cassidy won the second Formula E race of the weekend in Berlin. The 28-year-old from the Envision team won ahead of Briton Jake Dennis and Jean-Eric Vergne from France.

With his second success after New York 2022, Cassidy moved up to four points behind the German overall leader Pascal Wehrlein, who finished seventh directly behind the German-Austrian Maximilian Günther on Sunday. The next race is on May 6th in Monaco.

Climate activists delay start

Climate activists of the “last generation” had briefly delayed the start in Berlin. Some people climbed over the fence to the racetrack and, according to the police, wanted to stick themselves to the concrete of the former Tempelhof Airport. However, the security personnel prevented this and carried the activists off the road. The action lasted about three minutes, after another three minutes the race could start.

A spokeswoman for the Berlin police said on request that six people had been handed over to the police by the security service. “The activists are being held in custody pending identification.”

The climate group of the “Last Generation” justified their action in a statement and criticized a waste of energy. “No matter how happy we are that it’s now e-cars that are speeding along the route, the calculation doesn’t add up,” said an activist according to the announcement. The Formula E vehicles are fully electric.

