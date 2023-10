New Zealand’s rugby players are in the World Cup final for the fifth time. They beat Argentina smoothly 44-6 in Saint-Denis and will be aiming for their fourth title, which would break away from South Africa at the top of the history tables. It is with the co-holders of the record that they can compete on October 28 in the final. The South Africans will take on England in the other semi-final match on Saturday.

