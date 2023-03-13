Miguel Almiron is Newcastle’s top scorer this season with 11 Premier League goals – more than in his previous four seasons combined for the club

Newcastle revived their bid to finish in the Premier League’s top four with a battling victory over Wolves at St James’ Park.

Substitute Miguel Almiron scored the winner with 12 minutes left as the Magpies ended a run of three straight defeats in all competitions to leapfrog Liverpool into fifth on goal difference and move within four points of fourth-placed Tottenham, who have played two games more.

Hwang Hee-chan, another substitute, had levelled for Wolves seconds after coming on to cancel out Alexander Isak’s towering first-half header.

Wolves were second best for large periods but will feel aggrieved that they were not awarded a penalty, and that Nick Pope was not sent off, when the Newcastle goalkeeper appeared to take down Raul Jimenez six minutes before Isak’s opener, with referee Andy Madley waving away their appeals.

Pope then went on to make a number of fine saves to deny Julen Lopetegui’s side, who stay 13th and miss the chance to move six points clear of the relegation zone.

Newcastle end losing run

Speaking before the game, Eddie Howe said he hoped for a “spark or individual moment” to get his Newcastle team’s flagging season back on track and it arrived courtesy of top scorer Almiron, whose fine individual season continued with an 11th goal of the season.

It is Newcastle’s first win in six games in all competitions and their first home win in the Premier League since a 1-0 victory over Fulham in mid-January.

“The first half performance in general was very good,” Howe told Sky Sports after the game. “Alexander Isak scored a massive goal for us. When it’s a one-goal lead, it’s very delicate. It should have been more at half-time.

“Wolves came back into the game, but the character shown by the group to go again and get the winning goal is a great feeling for us.”

After a quiet start, their opener arrived when Kieran Trippier’s dangerous free kick was met by Isak, who edged clear of his marker and buried a powerful header into the corner.

That sparked Newcastle into life and they came close to a second goal when Bruno Guimaraes hit the bar with a header from close range after Dan Burn had helped Trippier’s corner back into the six-yard box.

Trippier was guilty of a defensive error to allow Wolves to level in the second half when he slipped and collided with Pope as he attempted a clearance, the ball falling at the feet of Hwang, who tapped into an open net seconds after coming on to the pitch.

After Almiron restored Newcastle’s lead, Sven Botman came close to a third in stoppage time when he blazed wide from six yards after some wonderful interplay between the Paraguayan and Guimaraes.

Wolves rue non-penalty call

Though Newcastle deserved their victory, Wolves will feel the decisive moment of the match went against them when it was still goalless.

Pope miscontrolled a back pass that was intercepted by Jimenez and the Mexico striker appeared to be bodychecked by the England goalkeeper as he attempted to run on to the ball.

Referee Madley, who was a considerable distance away, waved away their appeals and the video assistant referee did not ask the official to take a second look on the monitor.

“For me, we should have had a penalty. We are very unlucky with the referee,” Lopetegui told Sky Sports.

“In the second half, we improved a lot. We changed a lot of things and were able to get at them.

“It was a pity that we had no changes left to make after they scored. We lost against a very good team.”

Despite going into the game as the Premier League’s lowest scorers, Wolves created a number of decent opportunities, with Daniel Podence hitting the post with a fizzing low drive shortly before the interval, while Pedro Neto and Joao Moutinho drew smart stops from Pope before Hwang’s equaliser.

But the defeat, combined with results elsewhere over the weekend, has allowed a number of teams below Wolves to close the gap in what becoming an unpredictable relegation battle, with just five points separating the bottom nine.

That makes Wolves’ next two matches, against fellow strugglers Leeds and Nottingham Forest, hugely significant as they look to secure a fifth successive season in the top flight.

Player of the match Ruben Neves Ruben Neves Newcastle United Squad number14Player nameIsak Squad number24Player namealmiron Squad number2Player nameTrippier Squad number10Player nameSaint Maximin Squad number39Player nameBruno Guimaraes Squad number28Player nameWillock Squad number5Player nameSchär Squad number23Player nameMurphy Squad number4Player nameBotman Squad number33Player nameBurn Squad number22Player namePope Squad number11Player nameRitchie Squad number9Player nameWilson Squad number36Player nameS Longstaff Wolverhampton Wanderers Squad number8Player nameRuben Neves Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-chan Squad number37Player nameTraore Squad number15Player nameDawson Squad number1Player nameJosé Sa Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence Squad number9Player nameJimenez Squad number7Player namePeter Net Squad number27Player nameMatheus Nunes Squad number23Player nameKilman Squad number5Player nameLemina Squad number28Player nameJoao Moutinho Squad number22Player nameNelson Semedo Squad number19Player nameJonny Squad number3Player nameAit Nouri Squad number4Player nameCollins

Line-ups Newcastle Formation 4-3-3 See also Mazzarri warns Cagliari: "In Udine we have to score points at all costs" 22Pope 2Trippier5Schär4Botman33Burn 36S Longstaff39Bruno Guimaraes28Willock 23Murphy14Isak10Saint Maximin 22 Pope

2 Trippier

5 Schär

4 Botman

33 Burn

36 S Longstaff

39 Bruno Guimaraes

28 Willock

23 Murphy Substituted for Ritchie at 85′ minutes

14 Isak Booked at 68mins Substituted for Wilson at 68′ minutes

10 Saint Maximin Substituted for almiron at 68′ minutes Substitutes 1 Dubravka

3 Dummett

6 Lascelles

9 Wilson

11 Ritchie

13 Targett

19 Manquillo

24 almiron

32 Anderson Wolves Formation 4-2-3-1 1The one 22Nelson Semedo15Dawson23Kilman19Castro Otto 8Neves5Lemina 37Traore28Joao Moutinho10Podence 9Jimenez 1 The one

22 Nelson Semedo Booked at 58mins

15 Dawson

23 Kilman

19 Castro Otto Substituted for Ait Nouri at 69′ minutes

8 Neves Substituted for Nunes at 68′ minutes

5 Lemina

37 Traore Substituted for Neto at 45′ minutes

28 Joao Moutinho Substituted for Collins at 75′ minutes

10 Podence Booked at 44mins Substituted for Hwang Hee-chan at 69′ minutes

9 Jimenez Substitutes 3 Ait Nouri

4 Collins

7 Neto

11 Hwang Hee-chan

12 Matheus Cunha

24 Gomes

25 Bentley

27 Nunes

35 João Gomes Referee: Andy Madley Attendance: 52,240 Live Text Match ends, Newcastle United 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Second Half ends, Newcastle United 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Dan Burn. Attempt missed. Sven Botman (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Miguel Almirón following a corner. Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Matheus Nunes. Foul by Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United). Foul by Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Dan Burn (Newcastle United). Attempt blocked. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Substitution, Newcastle United. Matt Ritchie replaces Jacob Murphy. Goal! Newcastle United 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Willock. José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Callum Wilson (Newcastle United). Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nathan Collins replaces João Moutinho. Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.