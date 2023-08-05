Newcastle-Fiorentina 2-0, Almiron and Isak decide. Great welcome for Tonali

Viola capitulates at St James’ Park, proving she still needs to invest. Banners and standing ovations for the former AC Milan player, who however needs to improve

Works in progress. For Fiorentina di Italiano, a 2-0 defeat in Newcastle in a match against a team that will play in the next Champions League which makes it clear how much the Viola still need to improve on the market. And for Sandro Tonali, who plays for the first time as a star at St. James’ Park and shows his new fans that they still need time to take control of Newcastle, even if in the north-eastern English city the former AC Milan player is already an idol, complete with a banner, standing ovation and personalized choir based on Moretti and spaghetti. For Viola and Magpies it was the first match of a weekend of friendly matches, which ends tomorrow at 2 pm Italian time against Nice for the Viola and against Villarreal for the hosts.

fiorentina

—

Arthur is the one who moves best in the Italian team, always sure where to stay and what to do. The fact that he is a new purchase confirms that Viola still needs to invest, even if the stop on Castrovilli’s transfer to Bournemouth, which would have brought 15 million, doesn’t help. Very bad Dodo, torn to pieces by Anthony Gordon and left in the locker room by the Italian in the second half, Biraghi also in difficulty on the other side against the elusive Almirón, author of the opening goal in the 37th minute, hard life in attack for Cabral. A few glimpses of Gonzalez, but in general Fiorentina seem further behind than they should be. At least one reinforcement per department would be needed for a team that suffered against Newcastle throughout the match, relying on rare counter-attacks to try: the Italian, tarantolato on the bench, expected more.

tonal and newcastle

—

The most awaited man of St. James’ Park was seen as little as Viola. Tonali was ordered in the 90′ ​​on the pitch, with an insidious free-kick from the edge sent off by a whisker at the start of the second half as the pearl of his match. But the former AC Milan player is visibly still in the running: as team mates he didn’t have Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton, two pillars of Eddie Howe’s team, but two reserves like Anderson and Miley. The former AC Milan player needs time and to find the dimension of him to be what Newcastle expects: a player who improves the team and who plays around him. Newcastle seen against Fiorentina is a team that can still improve a lot but that starts again from the good things of last season. Like the ideas of Almirón and the creativity of Isak, the man of the match for the splendid assist to make it 1-0 and the header that closed the match in the 82nd minute. Gordon had the best chances but he wasted them all.

the match

—

Gordon wakes up a sleepy game by hitting the post in the 25th minute, prologue to Newcastle’s advantage: Isak ventures centrally bringing half of Fiorentina with him, before entering the area he serves Almirón who finds the right angle to beat Cerofolini. Two purple flashes before the break didn’t change the 1-0 with which the first half ended. Tonali tries to light up the second half, but the match drags on without too many emotions until the 82nd minute, when Isak heads from Trippier’s corner to make it 2-0.

August 5, 2023 (change August 5, 2023 | 19:54)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

