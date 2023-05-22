Home » Newcastle – Leicester 0-0, Newcastle advanced to the Champions League after 20 years, Leicester on the brink of relegation
Newcastle – Leicester 0-0, Newcastle advanced to the Champions League after 20 years, Leicester on the brink of relegation

Newcastle – Leicester 0-0, Newcastle advanced to the Champions League after 20 years, Leicester on the brink of relegation

A point was enough for Newcastle’s players today to return to Europe’s elite after 20 years, but they still pushed for a win. Leicester were outshot 23:1 and hit the goal structure three times, but the draw did not have to upset them and celebrations broke out in St James’ Park after the final whistle. United have an unattainable four-point lead over fifth-placed Liverpool in third place in the table.

After defending a draw, Leicester moved up to eighteenth place, which still means relegation. The sensational 2016 Premier League champions are two points behind Everton ahead of the final round and must beat West Ham at home on Sunday to keep their hopes of survival alive. Everton host Bournemouth at home.

English Football League – Round 37
Newcastle – Leicester 0:0
