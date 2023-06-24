Home » Newcastle strengthens the attack. Ital Tonali is behind two billion piches
Newcastle strengthens the attack. Ital Tonali is behind two billion piches

Newcastle strengthens the attack. Ital Tonali is behind two billion piches

Newcastle for a new reinforcement, who is currently playing with the Italian national team at the U21 European Championship, paid 80 million euros (about 1.9 billion crowns) including a bonus.

When such an offer comes, it’s easy to refuse it. Both for the club and for the game, said the agent of the twenty-year-old footballer Giuseppe Riso to the Italian youth.

Tonali, who only started playing football in Brescia and made his professional debut in the second Italian league at the age of 17, has been with AC Milan since 2020. Last year, he helped the club win the championship. He made his debut in the Italian national team in 2019, since then he has made 14 starts.

