Newcastle United 2-0 Manchester United: Magpies up to third in Premier League after win

Manchester United keeper David de Gea made a crucial double save to deny Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Joe Willock in the first half

Newcastle United leapfrogged Manchester United into third place in the Premier League table after avenging their Carabao Cup final defeat against the Red Devils.

The Magpies produced a magnificent display to leave their opponents without a win – or a goal – in their past three top-flight games.

Newcastle were thwarted by David de Gea’s excellent first-half double save, the Spaniard showing quick reactions to deny Joe Willock from close after clawing away Alexander Isak’s header.

Willock wasted another glorious chance after finishing wildly but the former Arsenal midfielder was in the right place to nod home the opener after Bruno Guimaraes’ cross was headed across goal by Allan Saint-Maximin.

Manchester United, who failed to register an attempt on target in the first half, have not tasted victory in the Premier League since ending their six-year trophy drought at Wembley in February.

Wout Weghorst fired an early chance into the side netting but the Red Devils were second best to a Newcastle side that showed more urgency.

The hosts deservedly doubled their lead late in the game with a well-placed header by substitute Callum Wilson.

More to follow.

Newcastle United

  1. Squad number22Player namePope

  2. Squad number2Player nameTrippier

  3. Squad number5Player nameSchär

  4. Squad number4Player nameBotman

  5. Squad number33Player nameBurn

  6. Squad number36Player nameS Longstaff

  7. Squad number39Player nameBruno Guimaraes

  8. Squad number28Player nameWillock

  9. Squad number23Player nameMurphy

  10. Squad number14Player nameIsak

  11. Squad number10Player nameSaint Maximin

  1. Squad number7Player nameJoelinton

  2. Squad number8Player nameGordon

  3. Squad number9Player nameWilson

  4. Squad number32Player nameAnderson

Line-ups

Newcastle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Pope
  • 2Trippier
  • 5Schär
  • 4Botman
  • 33Burn
  • 36S Longstaff
  • 39Bruno Guimaraes
  • 28WillockSubstituted forAndersonat 84′minutes
  • 23MurphySubstituted forGordonat 68′minutes
  • 14IsakSubstituted forWilsonat 80′minutes
  • 10Saint MaximinSubstituted forJoelintonat 68′minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dubravka
  • 6Lascelles
  • 7Joelinton
  • 8Gordon
  • 9Wilson
  • 11Ritchie
  • 13Targett
  • 19Manquillo
  • 32Anderson

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1by Gea
  • 20Sharing
  • 19EarlySubstituted forLindelöfat 83′minutes
  • 6Lee MartinezSubstituted forPellistriat 83′minutes
  • 23Shaw
  • 39McTominaySubstituted forFredat 82′minutes
  • 15Sabitzer
  • 21AntonySubstituted forSanchoat 62′minutes
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 10Rashford
  • 27WeghorstSubstituted forMartialat 62′minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lindelöf
  • 5Maguire
  • 9Martial
  • 12Malacia
  • 17Fred
  • 25Sancho
  • 28Pellistri
  • 30Bishop
  • 31Butland

Referee:
Stuart Attwell

Attendance:
52,268

Live Text

