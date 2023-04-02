Manchester United keeper David de Gea made a crucial double save to deny Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Joe Willock in the first half

Newcastle United leapfrogged Manchester United into third place in the Premier League table after avenging their Carabao Cup final defeat against the Red Devils.

The Magpies produced a magnificent display to leave their opponents without a win – or a goal – in their past three top-flight games.

Newcastle were thwarted by David de Gea’s excellent first-half double save, the Spaniard showing quick reactions to deny Joe Willock from close after clawing away Alexander Isak’s header.

Willock wasted another glorious chance after finishing wildly but the former Arsenal midfielder was in the right place to nod home the opener after Bruno Guimaraes’ cross was headed across goal by Allan Saint-Maximin.

Manchester United, who failed to register an attempt on target in the first half, have not tasted victory in the Premier League since ending their six-year trophy drought at Wembley in February.

Wout Weghorst fired an early chance into the side netting but the Red Devils were second best to a Newcastle side that showed more urgency.

The hosts deservedly doubled their lead late in the game with a well-placed header by substitute Callum Wilson.

