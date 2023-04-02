Newcastle United leapfrogged Manchester United into third place in the Premier League table after avenging their Carabao Cup final defeat against the Red Devils.
The Magpies produced a magnificent display to leave their opponents without a win – or a goal – in their past three top-flight games.
Newcastle were thwarted by David de Gea’s excellent first-half double save, the Spaniard showing quick reactions to deny Joe Willock from close after clawing away Alexander Isak’s header.
Willock wasted another glorious chance after finishing wildly but the former Arsenal midfielder was in the right place to nod home the opener after Bruno Guimaraes’ cross was headed across goal by Allan Saint-Maximin.
Manchester United, who failed to register an attempt on target in the first half, have not tasted victory in the Premier League since ending their six-year trophy drought at Wembley in February.
Wout Weghorst fired an early chance into the side netting but the Red Devils were second best to a Newcastle side that showed more urgency.
The hosts deservedly doubled their lead late in the game with a well-placed header by substitute Callum Wilson.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Rating range key = Give it up = Pure perfection
Newcastle United
-
Squad number22Player namePope
-
Squad number2Player nameTrippier
-
Squad number5Player nameSchär
-
Squad number4Player nameBotman
-
Squad number33Player nameBurn
-
Squad number36Player nameS Longstaff
-
Squad number39Player nameBruno Guimaraes
-
Squad number28Player nameWillock
-
Squad number23Player nameMurphy
-
Squad number14Player nameIsak
-
Squad number10Player nameSaint Maximin
-
Squad number7Player nameJoelinton
-
Squad number8Player nameGordon
-
Squad number9Player nameWilson
-
Squad number32Player nameAnderson
Line-ups
Newcastle
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Pope
- 2Trippier
- 5Schär
- 4Botman
- 33Burn
- 36S Longstaff
- 39Bruno Guimaraes
- 28WillockSubstituted forAndersonat 84′minutes
- 23MurphySubstituted forGordonat 68′minutes
- 14IsakSubstituted forWilsonat 80′minutes
- 10Saint MaximinSubstituted forJoelintonat 68′minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dubravka
- 6Lascelles
- 7Joelinton
- 8Gordon
- 9Wilson
- 11Ritchie
- 13Targett
- 19Manquillo
- 32Anderson
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1by Gea
- 20Sharing
- 19EarlySubstituted forLindelöfat 83′minutes
- 6Lee MartinezSubstituted forPellistriat 83′minutes
- 23Shaw
- 39McTominaySubstituted forFredat 82′minutes
- 15Sabitzer
- 21AntonySubstituted forSanchoat 62′minutes
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 10Rashford
- 27WeghorstSubstituted forMartialat 62′minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lindelöf
- 5Maguire
- 9Martial
- 12Malacia
- 17Fred
- 25Sancho
- 28Pellistri
- 30Bishop
- 31Butland
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 52,268
Live Text
-
Match ends, Newcastle United 2, Manchester United 0.
-
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 2, Manchester United 0.
-
Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bruno Guimarães.
-
Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United).
-
Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).
-
Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Fabian Schär (Newcastle United).
-
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Diogo Dalot.
-
Goal! Newcastle United 2, Manchester United 0. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a set piece situation.
-
Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).
-
Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
-
Attempt missed. Dan Burn (Newcastle United) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Elliot Anderson with a cross following a corner.
-
Attempt blocked. Joelinton (Newcastle United) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.
-
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Fred.
-
Attempt missed. Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross following a corner.
-
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
Substitution, Newcastle United. Elliot Anderson replaces Joe Willock because of an injury.
-
Delay in match because of an injury Joe Willock (Newcastle United).
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before – here’s everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment