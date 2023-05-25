News for the summer season in Cortina – Sport Marketing News

With the arrival of summer, the doors of the Cortina Skiworld lifts open wide again: a world of trekking, excursions, mountain biking, adrenaline on two wheels and relaxation on the sunny terraces of the refuges, but also art, history and culture.

To inaugurate the summer season is the Lagazuoi cable car. In addition to being the gateway to numerous excursions, trekking and via ferratas, the cable car gives access to the largest open-air museum of the Great War and also allows you to easily reach the Lagazuoi EXPO Dolomiti, an exhibition space at 2732 meters on the mountain of the same name. where two exhibitions have been on display since 27 May: The pioneers’ passion – by Stefano Zardini, an innovative photographic experiment that has elaborated a hymn to the spirit of the Alpine communities in a pop key which at the beginning of the twentieth century had the foresight to “invent” tourism winter in the mountains and skiing. Also on display at the Lagazuoi EXPO Dolomiti are the winners of the fourth edition of the Lagazuoi Winning Ideas Mountain Awards 2023, an award created to promote the mountain as a place of innovation, which explores the creative and cultural potential of the highlands.

From 2 June it will be possible to discover one of the novelties of summer 2023. The Cortina Bike Park Dolomiti, in fact, is getting even bigger thanks to the synergy of the companies Ista Impianti Cortina and Tofana Freccia nel Cielo. It will therefore be possible to access the eleven adrenaline-pumping tracks of the Cortina Bike Park Dolomiti with a single dedicated bike pass, which will allow you to move between the two sides of the Tofana, along the paths that connect Pié Tofana and Col Druscié. Twenty-two kilometers of flow trails for mountain bikes, downhill, old school and technical tracks of varying difficulty, with over 2500 meters in altitude are ready to welcome both the most experienced riders and beginners. Bike and accessory hire is available in Socrepes, as well as the possibility of being accompanied by a Ride in Cortina mountain bike guide. The opening of the Cortina Bike Park Dolomiti is scheduled for 2-3-4 June on the Cortina ISTA Ski Area side. A few days of closure will follow until the definitive opening from 8 June until the end of the season. On 10 June, however, it will be the turn of the Tofana – Freccia nel Cielo slope. On 10 and 11 June the Cortina Bike Park Dolomiti hosts the second stage of the downhill Italian Cup, a discipline that is gaining ground in Cortina and which offers the opportunity to have fun and practice sports at high altitudes even in summer. In the Ista area the Socrepes, Tofana Express and Pié Tofana chairlifts are open on the weekend 2-3-4 June and from 8 June to 24 September, the Pomedes chairlift from 24 June to 24 September. Fun on two wheels even for the little ones, who in Socrepes will find three routes of the Cortina Bike Park Dolomiti gravity of easy and medium difficulty, also suitable for them. Bike rental is also available at the chairlift departure point and you can learn from the “Ride in Cortina” guides, who organize mountain bike courses for children during the summer.

The 5 Torri chairlift also opens on 2 June: in this area of ​​great historical, sporting and cultural interest, the 140th anniversary of the Nuvolau refuge, the oldest in Cortina, is celebrated on 18 June. The Cortina CAI section, reconfirmed as the owner at the end of the First World War, together with the Menardi family, who are entrusted with the management, will organize a day of celebration. It will be possible to leave at 7 from the center of Cortina d’Ampezzo to reach the Nuvolau refuge together with the alpine guides, as did the first visitors of the past, to then admire the panorama that opens up from the top. On the other hand, the opening of the Fedare chairlift is scheduled for July 1st.

From 10 June it will be possible to go up with the Freccia nel Cielo lifts. Also new for 2023 is the Sentiero Cima Giuly, dedicated to Giulia Ramelli, the Venetian ski instructor and mountaineer who tragically died due to an avalanche last winter. The route starts from Capanna Ra Valles and leads to Cima Giuly. Looking south, this route allows you to enjoy a panorama of the entire Ampezzo basin, the Antelao, the Sorapis le 5 Torri as well as the Socrepes ski fields. Turning to the opposite side, you can appreciate the splendid Ra Valles basin and the majesty of the Tofana di Mezzo. In summer and in good weather, the path is easily passable, making it suitable for everyone.

On 28 June the Tofana company organizes and hosts Cortina Destination, a day dedicated to tourism and the future of Cortina and the Belluno mountains, to bring locals and non-locals closer to the reality and attractions of Freccia nel Cielo. An opportunity to admire the Tofane di Cortina from the highest peak, stop in Ra Valles and learn about the new excursions and via ferratas, or to go down to Col Drusciè to visit the Helmut Ullrich Astronomical Observatory.

The Taiarezze chairlift in Auronzo will open on 10 June, while the Mini Bike Park, also in Taiarezze and created by the Dolomiti Bike Company, is already active. In fact, children aged 5 to 10 can attend dedicated courses with the Mountain Bike Guide school of Cortina d’Ampezzo every Monday and Wednesday.

The Faloria cableway and the Rio Gere chairlift will open on 23 June to allow visitors a full immersion in the wonders of Faloria and Cristallo. Here you can walk towards the wide paths along the ridges, venture into more demanding excursions, or get off the saddle of your mountain bike. For the more contemplative, the terrace of the Faloria refuge at 2190 meters is the privileged place to be embraced by nature.

The date of 23 June is also worth noting for the return of the sixteenth edition of the Lavaredo Ultra Trail, a 120-kilometre running race that also passes through the area of ​​the Faloria company, embracing the most iconic places in the Dolomites: the Cristallo, precisely, but also the Tofane, the Cinque Torri, the Tre Cime di Lavaredo.

For the first time the brand new Cortina Skyline cable car opens its doors in the summer season. This new and wider travel opportunity for hikers, for those who love walking, climbing or cycling, as well as the perfect connection between the Tofane and the 5 Torri, will be operational from 1 July. In this way it will be possible to leave the car at home and move on two wheels to reach the Falzarego dalle Tofane Pass, and vice versa.

As far as tickets are concerned, the Cortina Vertical Pass is the one for 1, 3, 5, or 7 days to be used throughout the summer until the days purchased are exhausted. This ensures great flexibility and the possibility to freely choose your daily adventure, on foot on over 400 km of paths, running along the many trails, or with your bare hands on the crags, along the via ferratas and in the many open climbing gyms air. With the Cortina Bike Pass, on the other hand, you can go up to the lifts by bike and then descend along adrenaline-pumping tracks. Also available is a Season Pass valid until the end of the 2023 summer season and a pass dedicated to the Cortina Bike Park Dolomiti.