Home Sports News from tennis – defending champion Bencic starts furiously – sport
Sports

News from tennis – defending champion Bencic starts furiously – sport

by admin
News from tennis – defending champion Bencic starts furiously – sport
<a data-ail="859050" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >News</a> from tennis – defending champion Bencic starts furiously – Sport – SRFnews-aus-dem-tennis-titelverteidigerin-bencic-startet-furios”/>news-aus-dem-tennis-titelverteidigerin-bencic-startet-furios”/>News aus dem Tennis – Titelverteidigerin Bencic startet furios”/>News aus dem Tennis – Titelverteidigerin Bencic startet furios”/>news-aus-dem-tennis-titelverteidigerin-bencic-startet-furios”/>News aus dem Tennis – Titelverteidigerin Bencic startet furios”/>


Skip to content

  1. Sport

  2. tennis in general

  3. Current article
news-aus-dem-tennis-titelverteidigerin-bencic-startet-furios”/>
Contents

Bencic in Charleston in the round of 16

Belinda Bencic confidently won her opening game at the WTA 500 tournament in Charleston. The eastern Swiss defeated the Canadian qualifier Katherine Sebov (WTA 144) 6: 0, 6: 3. The world number 11 didn’t have to give her opponent a single break chance and needed just an hour to win. The number 4 seeded defending champion meets Shelby Rogers (USA/WTA 44) in the round of 16.



  1. Sport

  2. tennis in general

  3. Current article

Most Read Articles

Scroll left


Scroll right





See also  Margherita Panziera won the gold medal in the 200 backstroke at the Europeans in Budapest

You may also like

eSerie A TIM: first time in the Final...

More than 6,000 people from the four schools...

DFB-Pokal: Reus raises the alarm after losing to...

The heat returns. Here is the “twist” expected...

West Ham Newcastle 1-5, video, gol e highlights

Zheng Yubo wins Chinese Billiards International Masters Tournament_Guangming.com

Europa League: Italy denies Feyenoord fans tickets for...

Rome, ‘always operated in full compliance with the...

Bayern rolls over Dortmund: Tuchel’s work and Kobel’s...

Cremonese-Fiorentina Italian Cup result 0-2, Cabral and Nico...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy