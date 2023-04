The German team made it to the quarter-finals. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Pres / dpa)

The clubs from Munich and Ingolstadt are playing for the championship in Germany. There are a maximum of 7 games in the final. Whoever wins 4 games first becomes German champion.

The German women played very well at the World Championships in Canada. You’ve made it to the Quarterfinals. Few had expected that before. In the quarter-finals they played against the team from USA.

The German women lost the game. Nevertheless, many say: It was a successful world championship for Germany.