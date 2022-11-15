The Juventus team is enjoying this well-deserved vacation, but can’t wait for the recovery to return to the field. Here are the words of Tiribocchi

The Juventus team finally has the opportunity to enjoy a few days of rest, after a stressful first part of the season in which all the teams arrived with the minimum of strength. In these fifteen matches Udinese has built a real fairytale ranking, even if it is still early to be able to be sure of fighting for the top positions. Only with the start of the second part of the season will we be able to find out if the Friulians actually have the characteristics to be able to make a difference throughout the year. Yesterday he said about him, in an interview for Vikonos / Radio, Simone Tiribocchi.

“Naples aside, The surprise positive of the championship for me is Udinese: strong, physical, with a technician with interesting ideas. “The former footballer specified that the Bianconeri had a very good first part of the season and almost envious of their opponents. Too bad for the performance in the last few games and above all against the small ones that did not allow to travel in the first positions of the final classification, but to find themselves in eighth place (despite the many positive results against the big ones). they have done their duty in these first few months.

There are also those who disappoint — “The negative surprise, until recently Juventus, which has recovered with six wins in a row. To date, the disappointment is undoubtedly Roma”. The Giallorossi of Jose Mourinho they are not playing their best season and the words of the Portuguese coach do not help a dressing room clearly in difficulty. Who knows if the Giallorossi will be able to get out of this difficult situation. Changing the subject quickly, don’t miss all the latest on the Juventus market. In January we need to prepare a strenuous defense. A big player could be sold << See also Accidents in MotoGP, Marquez-Martin like Biaggi-Capirossi 17 years ago

