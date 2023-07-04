NEXT DAYS, from strong THUNDERSTORMS to an AFRICAN ANTICYCLONE stronger than the previous one, the details » ILMETEO.it

Weather: NEXT DAYS, from strong THUNDERSTORMS to an AFRICAN ANTICYCLONE stronger than the previous one, the details

Weather forecast for the next few days From heavy thunderstorms to an African super anticyclone, stronger than the one we “encountered” a few weeks, in the heart of June. This is exactly what will happen in the next few days, the latest update has further confirmed it.

Although we have already entered the month of July, so far the African high pressure has managed only once to envelop our country, a substantial difference compared to what we were used to in recent summer seasons. In short, the North Atlantic currents have almost always managed to curb the hot spirits of the sub-Saharan anticyclone.

However, there will be a clear trend reversal in the coming days. Sun and lots of heat, maybe even too much!

But let’s go step by step and see how the situation develops.

Until more than mid-week, the North will still have to deal with an important storm interference. On Wednesday 5, yet another rapid storm front will pass over the northern regions, especially between the late afternoon, the evening and the following night, moving from West to East.

Then, by way of example, look at the map below, referring to Thursday 6 July: thunderstorms, in this case, will occur in the morning, especially between Lombardy and Triveneto. In the afternoon, as has often happened in recent days, we will have further notes of instability, albeit limited to the Alpine and pre-Alpine regions and only locally on the central Apennine ridge. In the areas colored in blue, up to 40 mm of rain can accumulate, the equivalent of 40 liters per square metre. Precipitation forecast for Thursday 6 July At the same time, the African anticyclone will begin to envelop the two major islands and part of the Tyrrhenian coast. Here on Thursday there will already be a nice jump in temperatures, all accompanied by an almost totally stable weather context.

However, it will be from Friday 7 July that the African high pressure will make us clearly understand its serious intentions, moving its beating heart further towards the mare nostrum, a prelude to a weekend destined to spend under the sign of the sun for everyone and with temperatures that they could even splash over 40°C in Sardinia and be slightly lower in the rest of the country.

On balance, therefore, there is good news for lovers of the great heat, not so sweet instead for those who can’t stand the high temperatures. It must be said that especially on weekends the heat will become quite heavy, both during the day and at night, given that the humidity rate will exponentially increase and, consequently, the heat.

In short, stop the storms and make way for the classic hot and sunny phases that have characterized our Mediterranean summers for years now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

