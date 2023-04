Kloten defenseman David Reinbacher has a good chance of being selected in the first round of the National Hockey League (NHL) draft on June 28th and 29th in Nashville. The 18-year-old from Vorarlberg is ranked fifth in Europe in the Central Scouting Service (CSS) ranking published on Tuesday. The CSS creates non-binding ranking lists and assessments that serve as a guide for the clubs.

