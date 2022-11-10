It is not an evening for Lorenzo Musetti. The number 23 in the world , fresh from the victory in Naples and the quarterfinals in Bercy, fights like a lion for five sets against the Swiss Dominic Stricker, very solid left-handed in 2002, comeback from two sets to zero but yields to the final tie break for 4-3 4-3 3-4 3-4 4-3. The Swiss now leads the Red Group alone with two victories. Nothing is compromised for Lorenzo who, with yesterday’s victory against Chinese Taipei Tseng, still has the chance to qualify. However, he will not be able to afford to make a mistake against Jack Draper tomorrow night, the Briton number 41 in the world who has already lost two games.

The match

—

First set that is resolved at the tie break after the first games held at zero by both. Lorenzo immediately showed one of his feats, a kind of dorsal smash that drove the stands crazy. Too bad that in the tie break Lorenzo makes a few mistakes too many, recovers a minibreak, cancels a set point but on the second puts a forehand into the net, yielding 4-3. The music does not change much in the second part, with the Carrarino not serving as he had accustomed us in the last few days, he is betrayed too often from the forehand and seems unresponsive. On the other hand, the Swiss left-handed does not forgive, has high percentages in the service and is superior in the exchange, especially when he fielded his tracers with the left-handed forehand. Musetti also plays the second set at the tie break, he has the set point but lets himself be reached and then overcome by Dominic, 20 year old from Bern, number 111 in the world. Under two to zero, Lorenzo does not react on the contrary, he suffers the break at the opening of the third. Hint of reaction from Tartarini’s pupil who earns two balls for the counterbreak and manages to get back 1-1. This set is also decided at the tie break. Minibreak for Lorenzo’s 2-1 but he returns the favor with interests and ends up under 4-2 before rekindling and reassembling 5-5. He cancels a match point at 6-6 and wins the point to extend the game to 4th at 7-6 and 8-7. Finally he completes the work (9-7) and tries the comeback, but once again it is the tie break that decides and the Swiss immediately climbs 2-0, Musetti hooks him on 2-2 and with one of his long lines of reverse deluxe version rooms 3-2. It is not enough, between break and counterbreak we arrive at 5-5, the Swiss who cancels a set point at 6-5. Muzzle has another one on 7-6. Ace. He goes to the 5th.