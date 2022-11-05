Lorenzo Musetti and Francesco Passaro will not be in the same group at the Next Gen Atp Finals, scheduled at the Allianz Cloud in Milan from 8 to 12 November. No derby certainty, therefore: the hope is that the two very young Italian tennis players will face each other later, from the semifinal onwards. Provided that the two pass the group and that Musetti is of the event: after the efforts of the last period – culminating in the defeat against Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of Paris-Bercy – he is not entirely certain of his presence.

THE ROUNDS

In case he were to participate (at the moment he is registered, so it is right to start from here), Musetti will certainly be among the favorites. Together with him Holger Rune, in the semifinals in Paris: the Dane presents himself to the Finals as a player with the most points won in 2022, considering the absences of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Rune will be the toughest opponent for Passaro in the green group, completed by Brandon Nakashima and Jiri Lehecka. While Musetti will deal with Draper, Tseng and Stricker. In the event that there is a forfeit, the first player currently excluded is Matteo Arnaldi, behind him Luca Nardi. The group stage will run from Tuesday to Thursday, with the semi-finals on Friday and the final on Saturday at 9pm.