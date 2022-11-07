Home Sports Next Gen – Passaro, Arnaldi & C: the charge of the young blues
Next Gen – Passaro, Arnaldi & C: the charge of the young blues

Francesco and Matteo, in addition to Musetti, will be protagonists in the Next Gen finals scheduled for Tuesday. But they are not alone: ​​here are the young Italians to keep an eye on

With the absence of Holger Rune, projected to the Nitto Atp Finals as first reserve after the extraordinary victory of the Masters 1000 in Paris-Bercy, three Italian tennis players will be involved in the Next Gen finals in Milan, from Tuesday to Saturday. In addition to Lorenzo Musetti – number 23 in the world – there will be Francesco Passaro and Matteo Arnaldi, two baby talents who feed the hopes of Italian tennis for the future. But there are not only them: here are the seven promises behind Musetti and Sinner, two that have already been among the greats for some time. 2023 may be the year of the birth of the climb of other young Italians.

