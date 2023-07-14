Next newcomer: Eintracht Frankfurt also grabs Robin Koch

Status: 06.07.2023 21:34

After Ellyes Skhiri, Eintracht Frankfurt also made the transfer of Robin Koch perfect. The defender is loaned out from Leeds.

Eintracht Frankfurt has announced another new signing: defender Robin Koch joins the Hessians on loan. The club reported on Thursday evening.

Koch arrives on loan from Leeds

Koch was relegated from the Premier League last season with Leeds United, where he still has a contract until 2024, which made his loan possible. With the native of Lauterer, Eintracht closes the squad gap in central defense and at the same time finds the defensive edge they are looking for.

According to reports, the Frankfurt team prevailed against well-known competition, similar to Skhiri, who was committed on Wednesday: Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen, among others, are said to have been interested in the eight-time German international.

Krösche and Hardung convince Koch

Sport director Markus Krösche said: “At almost 27 he is the perfect footballer age, and he also brings valuable experience from the Bundesliga and Premier League, which he will bring to our team. The fact that many well-known clubs have teamed up with him in the discussed and were interested in the past few weeks, but he chose us, shows how much Robin identifies with the task.”

Koch himself enthused: “With the new coach, the strong squad and the opportunities here at the club, this is a very exciting challenge for me, which I’m tackling with maximum motivation. Markus Krösche and Timmo Hardung have made an incredible effort to get me to Eintracht , and convinced me of the path and the vision.”