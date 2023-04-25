Next season: Fortuna Düsseldorf is planning permanent free entry to the stadium

There will be a novelty in German football next season. Fortuna Düsseldorf will not charge any entry fees for at least three home games. In perspective, however, this should only be the beginning.

DThis news will please football fans. At least if they are supporters of Fortuna Düsseldorf. The second division team, sixth in the table and nine points behind third place, still has little chance of promotion to the Bundesliga, no longer wants to charge ticket prices for its home games in the medium term. More than 50,000 spectators would be able to enter the stadium for free per game. This will affect at least three games in the coming season.

According to “Bild” information, the top management around club boss Alexander Jobst has developed a corresponding concept under the slogan “Fortuna for everyone”, which the people of Düsseldorf will present to the public on Wednesday in coordination with the city of Düsseldorf and several sponsors.

According to the report, the ambitious traditional club has signed five-year contracts with several companies. By gaining additional partners, the club wants to be able to sell tickets for all 17 home games free of charge in the foreseeable future, ideally in the 2024/25 season, regardless of league affiliation. It is already becoming apparent for the next season that more than just three free games will be played. According to the report, other companies have expressed interest.

The changing role of the stadium spectator

The club calculates in the second division with audience revenue of seven to eight million euros. This has to be compensated within the scope of the sponsorship deals. Fans can apply online for the free games, members are given priority, and season ticket holders are guaranteed their seats. Hospitality and VIP packages are exempt from the cost exemption.

It is quite possible that the project will soon find imitators. Hertha BSC, for example, has been letting children under the age of 14 into the Berlin Olympic Stadium free of charge in 15 of 17 home games since 2018.

In recent years, stadium visitors have become extremely less important as a direct source of income. Up until 20 years ago, ticket sales accounted for around a quarter of a Bundesliga club’s turnover. In the 2014/2015 season, the share of ticket revenue in total revenue shrank to less than a fifth, most recently it was constantly below 15 percent – even without the ghost games and restrictions during the corona pandemic.