Protagonist in the debut match against Serbia, the PSG star was knocked out after a bad challenge by Milenkovic. Sore on the bench after the substitution, the Seleçao doctor spoke of a problem to be evaluated and has not ruled out that it could be serious. Exams today or tomorrow. Coach Tite optimistic: “He will play again here in Qatar”

The World nightmare is back for Neymar. The Brazilian came out with a swollen right ankle in his World Cup opener against Serbia. The last 12 minutes plus recovery (7) he spent on the bench evidently in pain and with his face hidden in his shirt so as not to show the tears that were streaming down his face at the time of the substitution. His World Cup could already be over even if coach Tite is convinced of the opposite in a press conference: “He will play again here in Qatar. His World Cup is not over”.

HOW BAD IS IT? — The PSG star, harassed with fouls throughout the match, was knocked out in the final due to a bad tackle by Milenkovic that twisted his ankle. After the first treatments he tried to get up, but the green-gold medical staff immediately “called” for a replacement. Antony has entered his place. The Brazilian doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, spoke of a “right ankle sprain, with the player in pain. He has already started treatment (ice, ed), but it will be necessary to wait 24-48 hours to understand the seriousness of the injury At the moment there are no scheduled instrumental exams”. Also because the limb is swollen. A fracture, but also a ligament injury would spell the end of O Ney’s World Cup. The green-and-gold fans trembled, even though they saw their champion walk off the pitch (without his right shoe) and then heard Tite’s hopeful words. See also Too floating! Rooney angered Mbappe: At the age of 23, he dared to hit Messi with his shoulder. He has never seen such an arrogant player – yqqlm

NINE FOULS SUBMITTED — During the match Neymar was fouled 9 out of the 12 total committed by Serbia and in the end he was knocked out. He had entered the action at 1-0 and made an important contribution to the victory, but now the ghosts of 2014 are back when he was injured in the quarter-finals and had to miss the semi-final against Germany, which they then lost 7-1 to companions. “They robbed me of the final” he said in tears leaving the Selecçao retreat 8 years ago. A scene that, for the good of football, we hope will not be repeated.

November 24, 2022

